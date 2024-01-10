DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita is looking for blood donors to help regain a steady variety of blood types following the holidays.

According to a release from the blood donation organization, high usage and low collections over the holiday season were the main causes of their call for further donations.

“Type O blood is currently in low supply and there is a critically scarce supply of type B blood,” a statement directly from the release.

The release also sights Monday’s US-35 shooting and multi-vehicle collision, which caused a “spike in blood usage with 20 blood products transfused.”

With their announcement of low blood supply and types, Solvita has listed a series of upcoming blood drives that the public can participate in.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

CMH Regional Health System Wilmington noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.

Brookville 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.

Fairfield Township 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6032 Morris Road, Hamilton.

Family of God Ministries 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 W South St., Arcanum.

Lincoln Electric 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 911 N. 2nd St., Coldwater.

New Testament Church of Christ 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 752 West Main St., Hagerstown.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Eaton Community Church noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

New Bremen Senior Citizens noon to 3 p.m. at 700 E. Monroe St., New Bremen.

Upper Valley Medical Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Friday, Jan. 12

Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce noon to 3 p.m. at 33 South 7th St., Richmond.

Family Resource Center Sidney Campus 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1101 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cambridge City Christian Church 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 106 West Church St., Cambridge City.

Champaign County YMCA 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana.

Eaton First Church of God 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton.

Waynesville 8 a.m. to noon at the Waynesville Masonic Temple, 1351 Lytle Road.

Monday, Jan. 15

Fairfield Fire Department 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 375 Nilles Road.

Parkview Church 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3713 Benner Road, Miamisburg.

Sibcy Cline Realtors Lebanon 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 Oregonia Road.

Versailles 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Lincoln Electric Automation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 407 South Main St., Fort Loramie.

Lynn Friends 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 311 South Main St., Lynn.

Mercer Health Mercer County Community Hospital noon to 6 p.m. in the east wing conference rooms, 800 West Main St., Coldwater.

Sidney 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 North Fourth St.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Atrium Medical Center noon to 6 p.m. in the Professional Building fifth-floor auditorium, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown.

Champaign County 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

Miami Valley Hospital North 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9000 N. Main St., Dayton.

Oakwood noon to 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Ansonia High School 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.

Hamilton noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton Riverview Ballroom, 1 Riverfront Plaza.

Living Water Lutheran Church 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 667 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville.

Primex Plastics Corporation 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1235 North F St., Richmond.

Richmond State Hospital 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 498 N.W. 18th St., Richmond.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield.

Friday, Jan. 19

First Bank Richmond 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 31 North 9th St., Richmond.

Greenville Federal Bank 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave.

Greenville Federal Bank Troy 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St.

Hagerstown High School 8 a.m. to noon at 700 Baker Road.

Montgomery County Environmental Services noon to 3 p.m. at 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton.

Springfield Family YMCA 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.

Victory Life Christian Center 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1862 U.S. 68 South, Xenia.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 8 a.m. to noon at 912 S. Detroit St.

Newspring Church 8 a.m. to noon at 1150 South Main St., Springboro.

Blood drive in honor of Nolan O’Neill 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield.

Plattsburg United Church of Christ 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1715 South Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston.

Zion Lutheran Church 8 a.m. to noon in Mullen Hall, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton.