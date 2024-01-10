DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita is looking for blood donors to help regain a steady variety of blood types following the holidays.
According to a release from the blood donation organization, high usage and low collections over the holiday season were the main causes of their call for further donations.
“Type O blood is currently in low supply and there is a critically scarce supply of type B blood,” a statement directly from the release.
The release also sights Monday’s US-35 shooting and multi-vehicle collision, which caused a “spike in blood usage with 20 blood products transfused.”
With their announcement of low blood supply and types, Solvita has listed a series of upcoming blood drives that the public can participate in.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
CMH Regional Health System Wilmington noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
Brookville 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville.
Fairfield Township 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6032 Morris Road, Hamilton.
Family of God Ministries 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 310 W South St., Arcanum.
Lincoln Electric 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 911 N. 2nd St., Coldwater.
New Testament Church of Christ 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 752 West Main St., Hagerstown.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Eaton Community Church noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.
New Bremen Senior Citizens noon to 3 p.m. at 700 E. Monroe St., New Bremen.
Upper Valley Medical Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.
Friday, Jan. 12
Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce noon to 3 p.m. at 33 South 7th St., Richmond.
Family Resource Center Sidney Campus 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1101 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Cambridge City Christian Church 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 106 West Church St., Cambridge City.
Champaign County YMCA 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana.
Eaton First Church of God 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton.
Waynesville 8 a.m. to noon at the Waynesville Masonic Temple, 1351 Lytle Road.
Monday, Jan. 15
Fairfield Fire Department 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 375 Nilles Road.
Parkview Church 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3713 Benner Road, Miamisburg.
Sibcy Cline Realtors Lebanon 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 103 Oregonia Road.
Versailles 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Lincoln Electric Automation 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 407 South Main St., Fort Loramie.
Lynn Friends 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 311 South Main St., Lynn.
Mercer Health Mercer County Community Hospital noon to 6 p.m. in the east wing conference rooms, 800 West Main St., Coldwater.
Sidney 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 North Fourth St.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Atrium Medical Center noon to 6 p.m. in the Professional Building fifth-floor auditorium, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown.
Champaign County 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana.
Miami Valley Hospital North 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9000 N. Main St., Dayton.
Oakwood noon to 6 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road.
Sidney-Shelby County YMCA 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Ansonia High School 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 600 East Canal St.
Hamilton noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton Riverview Ballroom, 1 Riverfront Plaza.
Living Water Lutheran Church 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 667 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville.
Primex Plastics Corporation 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1235 North F St., Richmond.
Richmond State Hospital 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 498 N.W. 18th St., Richmond.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield.
Friday, Jan. 19
First Bank Richmond 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 31 North 9th St., Richmond.
Greenville Federal Bank 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave.
Greenville Federal Bank Troy 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St.
Hagerstown High School 8 a.m. to noon at 700 Baker Road.
Montgomery County Environmental Services noon to 3 p.m. at 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton.
Springfield Family YMCA 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.
Victory Life Christian Center 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1862 U.S. 68 South, Xenia.
Saturday, Jan. 20
Bellefontaine Moose Lodge 8 a.m. to noon at 912 S. Detroit St.
Newspring Church 8 a.m. to noon at 1150 South Main St., Springboro.
Blood drive in honor of Nolan O’Neill 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield.
Plattsburg United Church of Christ 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1715 South Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston.
Zion Lutheran Church 8 a.m. to noon in Mullen Hall, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton.