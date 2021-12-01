CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry talked to the media Wednesday about what the team is working on amid a much-needed bye week.

The 6-6 Browns are at the bottom of the AFC North.

He says the team is “reviewing everything,” including personnel.

They struggled against the Ravens in Baltimore Sunday and get one week of rest before hosting the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns have 5 weeks left on their schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

Berry says he expects to see quarterback Baker Mayfield’s best football with the time left.

“We expect him to play his best football down the stretch after the bye,” Berry said.

Berry also said Baker has nothing to prove the rest of the season.

In their last seven games, the Browns have scored 14, 17, 10, 41, 7, 13 and 10 points.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski says the blame is on him for the team’s struggles, many fans are echoing former player Greg Pruitt.

“He volunteered to take the blame, but that don’t make me feel better,” Pruitt told FOX 8.

“I want him to take the blame and do some change.”

Many have criticized Stefanski’s play calling.

Berry is backing him up.

“I have a ton of confidence in him as a play caller,” Berry said.

“Kevin can manage everything on his plate,” he continued.

“Doesn’t reflect the aspirations we had this season,” Berry on team’s 6-6 record

Team is reviewing everything from the season, including personnel

Berry says adversity is important for team’s growth

Berry says there is not one specific reason for the team’s inconsistent play

“Baker’s incredibly physically tough,” Berry said.

“We haven’t been consistent enough in the passing game.” – Berry

“Kevin has all the virtues and characteristics that are important for the leader of our organization.” – Berry

“We’ve seen Baker play a lot of good football here,” Berry says

“We all think the offense can play at a higher level.” – Berry

Berry says they won’t put a player on the field who can’t perform in response to question about why Baker has been kept on the field

