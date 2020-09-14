“Black Momma’s March” fills Dayton’s Streets

"As opposed to the protests, it's time for our police and community to heal."

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Early Sunday afternoon, at least 100 African-American women walked down this street and to the Salem Bridge to remember the life of Kylen English and other black teens who lost their lives to gun violence and police brutality in the community.

“There were a lot of questions that went unanswered but at the end of the day, it was a loss,” said March Participant Cameron Walker.

Over nine years later, under the name “Black Momma’s March”, African-American women marched to the Salem Bridge to remember the life of Kylen English. Women marched step-by-step to start healing the hurting.

“As opposed to the protests that have been going on, we want to really just start reconciling as a community,” said Walker. “Start standing with each other, breathing with each other and really start looking for a brighter future for Daytonians.”

According to documents, police were dispatched to Yale Avenue on July 16, 2011 at 7:30 p.m. about a burglary in progress. Police say the caller, later identified as the aunt of English’s 16-year-old girlfriend, said she was sheltering her niece from English after allegedly assaulting her during the winter. English was detained and escorted to the Montgomery County Jail, and while inside the jail, police say he hit his head against a wall. Police then transported him to Grandview Hospital for treatment. Documents state during the transportation ride from Grandview Hospital back to Montgomery County Jail, English breaks out the back window of the police cruiser with his head and jumps off the Salem Avenue Bridge. English is pronounced dead at the Miami Valley Hospital that night.

March Participants say they want answers and justice but it’s time for the police and the community to heal.

“We do know in order to have the march we need certain regulations from the city, police escort, but we were very intentional about working with the police department and making sure the officers here today are in support of this community and stand with this community,” said Walker.