DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the National Retail Federation, about 158 million people are expected to shop in stores or online between now and the end of the day Monday. Unlike years past, supply chain issues could make holiday shopping a challenge.

“Shop early. Don’t wait. Big-ticket items, you better go after them right now,” said John LeBlanc, a business professor at Cedarville University.

LeBlanc said Black Friday deals this year will look a little different. “I think you still will have some sales, there just won’t be as many. It’ll be things that will be hard-pressed to get off of the shelves. Those high inventory items that people want to get, they’re going to pay more for,” he said.

LeBlanc said some things are more expensive and many in-demand items are hard to find because of supply chain issues and driver shortages.

“It’s a three-month backlog just getting the CDL license. The easy way out is for the president to declare a national emergency and have the National Guard and the Reserve truck drivers who are CDL licensed get out to the west coast and get the stuff in the distribution centers out of there and to the consumers,” said LeBlanc.

Some shoppers said they’re looking to snag Black Friday deals on electronics.

“I’m looking to get a gaming chair and some new headphones that are very expensive,” said Josh Tincher.

He said the supply chain issues are changing his shopping game plan.

“I don’t like ordering online for some reason. I like to go to the store to pick it up, but there hasn’t been a lot of stuff to pick up,” Tincher said.

No matter how you shop, experts say waiting to buy certain items will be a big mistake.

“We’ll be lucky to be out of this next summer,” LeBlanc said. “Whether it’s online or anywhere you need to shop early.”