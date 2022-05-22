PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — After a birthday party where no one showed up, one little boy got a surprise Sunday.

Friends, family and strangers came together to celebrate Nicholas, a now 11-year-old who has autism. The group met up at St Anthony of Padua Parish on State Road in Parma and walked over to the boy’s house to surprise him.

His aunt Angela Presti originally put out the call to the community on Facebook Saturday, asking people to help surprise her nephew after the friends he invited from school didn’t come to the birthday party he had along with his sister.

Presti said the response to her post was quite large, but she still wasn’t sure how her nephew would take the surprise.

“Nicholas may be overwhelmed and to be honest none of us know what type of response we will get this evening. It may take him a few minutes to get over the crowd,” Presti said. “Nicholas processes things very differently. I just want all of you to know that you being there will make a positive impact on him and his family. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart I can’t wait to hug each of you later!”

