Bill’s Donut Shop accepting donations for Tennessee tornado victims because of family connection

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business is accepting donations to help those in Tennessee that are devastated by the tornadoes.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville will hand deliver gift cards to people hit hardest by the storms in the coming days.

Many times before, Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville has set up donation sites for victims of natural disasters, but this one hits close to home as the owners have family in Putnam County, one of the areas hardest hit by the tornadoes. So they’re taking a slightly different approach this time.

Lisa Tucker, one of the co-owners, said she’s hoping that as customers stop into Bill’s Donut Shop this week to satisfy their sweet tooth, that they will leave a little bit of hope for those hit by the tornadoes in Tennessee.

“Both my parents, Bill and Faye Elam are originally from Putnam and Overton County there in Tennessee,” said Tucker. “We have relatives, aunts, uncles, cousins, and we know quite a few people still in Putnam County.”

Putnam County suffered some of the worst damage and had 18 of the 25 currently known deaths. Tucker said all of her family is okay but the damage to the area is devastating.

She knows many people here in the Miami Valley want to help but might not know how to, so they’ll be that middle man.

“Since we have a personal contact with a lot of the people there, we’re going to be collecting gift cards,” said Tucker. “There’s a Kroger store there in Cookeville, a Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and even Visa or Mastercards, that way we can give those to the families that have to have lodging for the ones who lost their homes. Hopefully this will help pay for hotel rooms for them and maybe some groceries.”

Tucker said they’re in talks with Centerville and Cookeville police departments to make arrangements to hand deliver the donations in the next ten days.

Tucker added they are accepting cash which they will use to buy gift cards. They are accepting those monetary donations until Friday, March 13, and then they will hand deliver them that weekend.