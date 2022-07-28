DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former salaried Delphi employees spent the last 13 years fighting for what they earned, and on Wednesday, a victory was made in that fight.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House passed the Susan Muffley Act. The bill would restore pensions that were gutted by the federal government during the bankruptcy of General Motors (GM) in 2009.

Delphi was a car manufacturing company created by GM in 1999. There were several plants across the Miami Valley and Ohio. Since those plants closed, former salaried employees have been filing lawsuits and calling on Congress to make things right.

“When I think about the last 13 years, I think about how brave our retirees have been. They have stayed with this fight because they know how wrong it is and how much they’ve been damaged by it,” Mary Miller, an Ohio Delphi salaried retiree, said.

There are more than 20,000 former salaried Delphi employees waiting for their benefits, and more than 5,000 just in Ohio. The bill would make up the difference between what was earned and what was expected, and what they actually received. Former salaried employees would receive back pay in a lump sum, as well as full benefits moving forward.

“This is righting an injustice. So this is a federal government created problem, and there needs to be a federal solution,” Congressman Mike Turner said.

Tom Rose was a salaried employee at Delphi in Ohio for years. He said it has been a long fight, but he is grateful to be one step closer to getting what he and his colleagues deserve.

“We did fund our entire lawsuit from our own reduced pensions, which was difficult, and we were very disappointed when our Supreme Court case petition was denied. But this has been, I guess, the classic grassroots effort, and we persevered with a lot of help,” Rose said.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate. Sen. Sherrod Brown said there is democratic support, but is working to gain Republican support.

Family members of former employees who passed away may also be eligible to receive these benefits. According to Congressman Mike Turner, if the bill were to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Biden, it is likely that if the surviving spouse or family member is entitled to a survivor benefit under their respective plan, they would likely receive those benefits.