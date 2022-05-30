DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A church gave away dozens of bikes and helmets in Butler Township Monday.

Pastor Kurt Lammi with St Paul Lutheran Church on Dog Leg Road said the event was at the church’s parking lot from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The church had 70 bikes to give away – donated by community members – and 25 helmets that were donated by Dayton Children’s.

An officer with the Butler Township Police Department was also at the giveaway to teach people basic bike riding safety skills. Lammi said the event was made possible through donations and volunteers.

“In short, everything about this event has been donated – the helmets, the bikes, the money, the time of the volunteers, etc. I am very pleased that St Paul can reach out to the community in this very positive way.”

Lammi said all but one of the helmets were given away and 50 bikes were given at the event.