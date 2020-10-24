Biden, Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held campaign events Saturday in key swing states. He held two drive-in campaign rallies in Pennsylvania.
The former vice president spoke at the first rally at a community college in Bristol, telling supporters he misses meeting with them up close, but he doesn’t want his rallies to become coronavirus superspreader events.
Biden said, “I wish I could go car to car to meet you all. I don’t like the idea of all this distance, but it’s necessary. I appreciate you all being safe. What we don’t want to do is become superspreaders. But thank you, so much, I wish I could see all of you in the back there, but thank you, thank you, thank you!”
Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris was in Cleveland Saturday. She spoke at a campaign rally at Cuyahoga Community College.
Before the event, Senator Harris visited the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, where early voting is underway.
