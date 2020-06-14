Bicyclists ride from Cleveland to Cincinnati to raise money for nonprofit helping kids with special needs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A group of bicyclists is traveling across Ohio to raise money for a nonprofit organization that helps kids with special needs.

The group is riding their bikes from Edgewater Park in Cleveland to Cincinnati to raise money for Jacob’s Ladder Special Needs Fitness.

The trip is 325 miles. Jacob’s Ladder is asking for a pledge of $0.10 per mile or $32.50 total. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jacob’s Ladder says they are donating 50% of the proceeds raised in Sunday’s bike-a-thon to the Christ Church’s COVID-19 Relief Effort.

Jacob’s Ladder is a Christian-based nonprofit focused on serving the needs of the special needs population through regular exercise, fitness and healthy lifestyle education. They offer exercise classes and prayer after each workout.

The organization says its members and volunteers provide the coaching, encouragement and education that helps them affect change.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so by sending money via Venmo to @JLF-Dorazio

or through PayPal on jacobsladderfitness.com.

LATEST STORIES FROM FOX 8: