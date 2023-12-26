DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Scammers are working hard to be the Grinch that stole your Christmas but River Valley Credit Union is here to ensure the festivities continue! Representative Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Tuesday with some tips to help you stay safe this year.

Ebbert says consumers should never click links from unsolicited emails or texts. Whether it’s from Amazon or the government, assume every unsolicited email or text is a scam. If all else fails, go to an app or website that you trust. Plus, don’t click or respond to emails or texts from the US Post Office or Fedex saying your delivery is delayed, you should contact the source directly to avoid scammers.

When it comes to purchasing gifts, Ebbert says try not to pay a company with gift cards because gift cards are the currency of scammers! No legitimate company or government agency will ask you to pay this way and is a large red flag to consumers. Plus, try not to use online apps to pay for things such as Cash App, Zelle or Venmo to pay someone you don’t know and/or have never met.

Lastly, if someone calls you claiming to be a family member, tell them you will call them back. Then, call a number you trust! Scammers call and pretend they are family members in trouble and need money or gift cards to get out of the trouble. You know your loved ones best and if possible, try even calling another family member to verify their story.

For more information and safety tips, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***