DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A federal judge has dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims challenging a school district’s policy regarding transgender students’ use of restrooms, according to our partners at WLWT.

Bethel Local School District policy allows transgender students to use the restrooms consistent with their gender identity. A group of parents and students filed suit in January, seeking to reverse the school district’s decision.

The judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Monday ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing for their Title IX claim.

According to the judge, the school district’s policy didn’t violate the plaintiff’s rights to equal protection of law. The policy, said the judge, also didn’t infringe on the plaintiff’s exercise of religion.