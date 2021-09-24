Bethel High School Homecoming and football game delayed due to threat

Bethel High School Stadium, 09/24/2021. Picture by Chris Smith, WDTN

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN)- Bethel High School’s Homecoming and football game were delayed due to a threat, Friday night.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were alerted to a threat to the stadium around 6:30 p.m., Friday. Lt. Chris Bobb says they evacuated the stadium for the safety of those in attendance.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office says they completed a walk-through of the stadium and didn’t find any danger. The game was allowed to continue.

Authorities did not confirm the nature of Friday’s threat.

