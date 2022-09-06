(NewsNation) — If you’re a new college graduate looking for a place to move, the Midwest might be an ideal landing spot.

An analysis by Insurify has identified five Midwest cities as the best for new graduates, based on factors including unemployment rate, cost of living, rental prices, alternative transit and arts and entertainment venues. The criteria were used to determine an overall appeal score for cities on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the highest/best.

Eight of the top 10 cities identified in the rankings are in the Midwest.

“Across the board, these cities offer entertainment and alternative transit opportunities in line with many of the nation’s coastal metropolises, yet at a discounted price that can appeal to many young grads just starting their professional careers,” Insurify said of the region.

Here are the top 5 cities:

1. St. Louis, Missouri

File image of St. Louis shows the iconic arch. (Getty)

Overall Appeal Score: 100.0 (25% greater than state average)

100.0 (25% greater than state average) Cost of living index: 89.6 (vs. national average of 100)

89.6 (vs. national average of 100) Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.8%

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota is shown.

Overall Appeal Score: 98.3 (30% greater than state average)

98.3 (30% greater than state average) Cost of living index: 105.4 (vs. national average of 100)

105.4 (vs. national average of 100) Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.2%

3. Rapid City, South Dakota

Rapid City, South Dakota, is shown.

Overall Appeal Score: 88.8 (23% greater than state average)

88.8 (23% greater than state average) Cost of living index: 94.2 (vs. national average of 100)

94.2 (vs. national average of 100) Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.5%

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is shown.

Overall Appeal Score: 85.5 (58% greater than state average)

85.5 (58% greater than state average) Cost of living index: 93.1 (vs. national average of 100)

93.1 (vs. national average of 100) Unemployment rate (June 2022): 4.6%

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

The sun sets over the Nebraska State Capitol building in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Overall Appeal Score: 84.9 (12% greater than state average)

84.9 (12% greater than state average) Cost of living index: 94.7 (vs. national average of 100)

94.7 (vs. national average of 100) Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.4%

Rounding out the top 10 after Lincoln are Portland, Oregon; Rochester, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota; Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Denver, respectively.