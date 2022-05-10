Kettering Health has been selected as the official healthcare provider of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through this 10-year partnership, Kettering Health and the Cincinnati Bengals will develop health programs and initiatives that will help Bengals fans and everyone in greater Ohio lead healthier lives.

As part of the partnership, Kettering Health and the Cincinnati Bengals will work together on the NFL’s Crucial Catch “Intercept Cancer” program, highlighting the importance of cancer screenings. They will also collaborate to promote the NFL Youth Flag Football program, as well as other cooperative initiatives, to set the groundwork for a healthier future.



“We are excited to have Kettering Health join us as the official healthcare provider of the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Katie Blackburn, executive vice president of the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Bengals are aligned with Kettering Health on the importance of excellence, teamwork, community, and innovation. We look forward to working with Kettering Health across Greater Cincinnati and Greater Dayton to positively impact lives in the community.”



Kettering Health will also provide in-stadium care at five clinics located throughout Paul Brown Stadium during the upcoming Garth Brooks concerts, and the organizations are collaborating on additional medical coverage for events at the stadium.



As a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Kettering Health follows in the steps of Jesus to help guide every person to their best health. Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network with more than 700 board-certified providers.