CINCINNATI – The Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free agent Kevin Huber to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Huber is a 14-year veteran and the Bengals’ longest-tenured player. The 36 year-old finished last season with 207 career regular season games played, tying him with Ken Riley for most in franchise history.

The Cincinnati-native stands as the Bengals’ career leader in every significant punting category including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33) and inside-20 kicks (337). He also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75).

Originally a fifth-round draft pick in 2009, Kevin Huber was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He’s served as the team’s holder on placekicks his entire career.