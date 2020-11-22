Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carted off the field with serious knee injury, tweets “See ya next year”

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a serious leg injury during Sunday’s game at Washington that will apparently end his rookie season.

Early in the third quarter, Burrow went down after a pass and began clutching his left knee.

He was lifted onto the cart and taken back to the locker room for testing.

After the game, Burrow tweeted “See ya next year”

The Bengals Twitter account tweeted at 3:06 p.m.:

We will update you on air and online as we learn more about Burrow's condition.

