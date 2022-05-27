WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be visiting Wright-Patterson to spend the afternoon with Airmen and their families on Friday, June 3.

The team will have the opportunity to engage with military members during a USO luncheon to learn about the life of an Airmen.

Following the luncheon, the team will tour a C-17 aircraft at the 445th Airlift Wing, visit the 88th Air Base Wing Honor Guard and conclude the tour with meeting some of the Air Force’s bravest Airmen assigned to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal team.

The hands-on tour will give the team an insight of Air Force capabilities and the missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Following the tour, the Bengals will shift their attention to Wright-Patt’s smallest Airmen, with an athletic skills camp for approximately 100 children of military members in grades K-6.

After the camp, the USO will offer a family picnic for clinic participants and their families. Joining in on the picnic will be the Cincinnati Ben-Gals and Who Dey!.