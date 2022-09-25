EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals got their first victory of the season by rolling past the New York Jets 27-12.

Burrow insisted there was no panic or Super Bowl hangover for the Bengals after they opened 0-2 with a pair of three-point losses.

Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.

Joe Flacco struggled against the Bengals in what will likely be his final start with the injured Zach Wilson expected to return next week.

Flacco was 28 of 52 for 285 yards and two interceptions and was under pressure all game.