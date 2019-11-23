Bengals legend hosts youth leadership camp in the Miami Valley

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A legendary Bengals Hall-of-Famer is hosting a youth leadership camp in the Miami Valley. The 10th annual Hispanic Character Camp is underway this weekend at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg.

Former Bengal Anthony Muñoz is hosting 135 young men over the weekend. The camp isn’t just about football, as Muñoz says much of the time is spent teaching life skills like team-building and responsibility.

“If they leave saying they went to a football camp, we don’t want that to happen. We want them to leave saying we learned a little football, but man we learned a lot about being a person of character and integrity and make right decisions. And really be an influencer be a person who’s going to impact my school and home and community, doing things the right way.”

The students take part in social and emotional learning activities, learn about being men of character, and bond with their peers through their Latino heritage.

