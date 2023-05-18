Dayton, Ohio— Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson visited Day Air Ballpark ahead of next month’s celebrity softball game. In lieu of a ceremonial first pitch, Wilson threw a pass to Dragons catcher Michael Trautwein.

Dayton’s Blake Dunn lined a two-run single to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in the tying and winning runs as the Dragons walked off with a 7-6 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday night. A crowd of 7,797 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to see the Dragons first walk-off win of the season.

View the Blake Dunn game-winning hit here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1659380772803846145?s=20

The Dragons battled back from a 6-1 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak. The five-run deficit was the largest in a Dayton win this season.

The Dragons trailed 6-5 going to the bottom of the ninth inning. Mat Nelson started the rally with a single to right field. With one out, Justice Thompson walked, and pinch hitter Michael Trautwein was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dunn then lined an 0-2 pitch for a hit to right field. Nelson scored from third and Thompson raced in from second, beating the throw to the plate with a head-first slide to give the Dragons the win.

Fort Wayne built a 6-1 lead as the Dragons came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. At that point, the Dragons had scored just two runs in 23 innings in the series with Fort Wayne, collecting only six hits. But they came alive and scored three runs in the sixth, getting three straight hits to start the inning by Trey Faltine, Dunn, and Edwin Arroyo, followed by a pair of RBI ground outs by Austin Callahan and Austin Hendrick to make it 6-4. Nelson opened the seventh with a home run to left field, his sixth of the season, to make it 6-5 and set the stage for the ninth inning comeback.

View the Mat Nelson home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1659362909665869824?s=20

Dragons reliever Jake Gozzo (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. He pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Dunn, Arroyo, and Nelson each had two. Jack Rogers also had an RBI single for the Dragons.

Notes: Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game on Thursday, completing a pass with a football to Dragons catcher Michael Trautwein, who ran a pass pattern that ended at home plate. The Logan Wilson Charity Softball game is scheduled for June 14 at Day Air Ballpark, sponsored by Kettering Health and powered by Clear Vision Marketing. For tickets, go to loganwilsonsoftball.com.

View the Logan Wilson ceremonial first pitch here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1659347668345208833?s=20

Up Next: The Dragons (16-20) host Fort Wayne (13-23) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Julian Aguiar (2-0, 1.98) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

