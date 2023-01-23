GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday.

Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win.

Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire.

Tom Magin, organizer of the group, said it added 100 new people since last week’s win.

Kevin Dye, a member of the Columbus Bengals Nation, has a good feeling following Sunday.

“It was good to see the Bengal defense, it was pretty wild,” he said. “They get a lot of credit for their offense, but their defense really creates a lot of stuff that they do. It would be nice to win a Super Bowl eventually and I think with Joe Burrow, they are actually going to do that.”

The Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the AFC title game, a rematch of last year’s championship, which the Bengals won 27-24.