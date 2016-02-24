1  of  2
Bellefontaine mother’s murder trial continued

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The murder trial for the Bellefontaine mother accused of killing her children has been continued until later this year.

The jury trial of Brittany Pilkington, 23, will begin Oct. 18, which could go for as long as four weeks. A motion hearing will be held July 19.READ MORE: Defense wants Pilkington trial moved

Pilkington confessed to killing her three sons and has pleaded not guilty to all the murder charges. She is currently facing the death penalty. She remains in jail on $1 million bond.READ MORE: Prosecutor: Mom smothered sons with blanket

Authorities say she was jealous of the attention her husband, Joseph Pilkington, paid the boys.

