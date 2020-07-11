Bellbrook women’s soccer team climbs thousands of stairs to raise money

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – A fundraiser at Bellbrook High School is what’s working in the Miami Valley. On Saturday, the Bellbrook women’s soccer team held its first stair climb fundraiser. 

Each player secured pledge money for climbing flights of stairs, then had one hour to climb as many flights as possible. In total, the team climbed 8,691 flights. 

This event came after the team’s usual fundraisers were cancelled due to COVID-19. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS