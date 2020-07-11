Bellbrook women’s soccer team climbs thousands of stairs to raise money

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – A fundraiser at Bellbrook High School is what’s working in the Miami Valley. On Saturday, the Bellbrook women’s soccer team held its first stair climb fundraiser.

Each player secured pledge money for climbing flights of stairs, then had one hour to climb as many flights as possible. In total, the team climbed 8,691 flights.

This event came after the team’s usual fundraisers were cancelled due to COVID-19.