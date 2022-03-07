BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Bellbrook has appointed a new police chief.

Effective March 7, Steve Carmin will be the new police chief for the Bellbrook Police Department.

According to the city, Carmin served as a captain for the Bellbrook Police Department for the past eight years however he has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

“Chief Carmin has been instrumental in most of the advancements and innovations within the Police Department that have improved policy, operations and culture within the department. There is no one more deserved for this position because Chief Carmin has truly earned it,” said City Manager Rob Schommer.

Chief Carmin’s appointment follows the departure of Doug Doherty who left the department following his appointment as Chief Deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to learn from Chief Doug Doherty who gave me limitless opportunities to prepare for this position. I look forward to leading the men and women of our Police Department as we continue challenging ourselves to perform under the highest standards of professional law enforcement services. It is my true honor and privilege to serve this great community,” said Carmin.