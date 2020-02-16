Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools to discuss levy this week

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools will hold a public meeting Monday to talk about the levy that will appear on the March 17th ballot.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Bellbrook Middle School on Feedwire Road. School representatives will talk about the 5.7-mill operating levy.
They’ll also be available for a question and answer session.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.