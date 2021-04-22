Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District debates over May 4th emergency levy

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of the May 4th Primary, The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District is in its fourth attempt to get more money through a levy. However, their efforts are falling short with some local tax payers who claim it’s not a lack of funding in the district, but a spending problem.

If the 4.9 mill Emergency Levy is passed, it would be for 7 years, generating $3.22 million dollars for the district. “When there’s not staff members to be there for that, then there’s programs going away and class sizes increasing,” said Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad.

However, ‘Vote No’ Levy leader John Stafford says the district needs to change their spending choices. “The last 6 years their expenses have went up 10 million dollars almost. It’s almost exclusively attributed to wages, benefits, pensions, pickups that are being paid to the school employees,” said Stafford.

Stafford feels the district isn’t trying to help the children, because they have enough money to do so. “They should never have cut bussing. The money is there for bussing. They cut bussing as a punishment to the parents for voting no on the last three levies,” said Stafford.

Superintendent Cozad says that’s not the case, and that the issue still remains lack of funding. “We don’t have a big inventory of things. We have a big part of our budget just like any school district in Ohio is personnel. That’s the biggest part of our budget, so as reductions are coming, we unfortunately have to continue looking at those and continue to make reductions,” said Cozad.

Cozad says if this levy doesn’t pass May 4th, then there could be staff reductions and future program cuts in the district.