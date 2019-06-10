Bellbrook man dies while swimming in Atlantic Ocean

The Cape Hatteras lighthouse sits way off the beach in Buxton, NC., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BUXTON, N.C. (WDTN) – A Bellbrook man died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in North Carolina on Monday.

Around 11:49 am, officials responded to a “water-related fatality” less than a mile north of the former location of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

The 53-year-old man was brought to shore by a family member, where bystanders began CPR efforts, which were ultimately unsuccessful.

Officials say he was not using a flotation device of any kind and a high risk of rip currents was forecast for most of the beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore that day.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

“Our staff offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac. “We urge all visitors to be very careful when swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.”

National Park Service Rangers, Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue, Buxton Volunteer Fire Department, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and Dare County Sheriff Officers responded to the incident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.