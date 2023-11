TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crowds gathered in downtown Troy to witness the holiday tree lighting on the evening of Friday, Nov. 24.

Just before the tree was lit, Santa drove through the city center on a firetruck.

The tree was lit a few minutes before 7 p.m. and for reasons unknown, was turned back off. A few moments later, the tree and other displays were lit once again and remain on.

City of Troy

City of Troy

City of Troy

City of Troy

For more holiday light destinations around the Miami Valley, visit our list of area displays.