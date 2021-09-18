BEER! event highlights Dayton craft breweries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s BEER! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing returns to The Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, September 18, bringing together 17 of Dayton’s craft breweries for the sixth year in a row.

“With restaurants and bars needing support more than ever, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing back this annual event that focuses exclusively on our local breweries,” Brian Johnson said. “There’s a bunch of craft beer events but this one is all about local and the unique and high-quality beers that they each exhibit. It’s hard to imagine a much better scene than what we have here in Dayton right now.”

According to The Yellow Cab Tavern, each brewery will be providing a signature beer for tasting. Entry to the event is free, but drinks cost $20 for eight 6oz pours with advance registration, and $3 for each on the day of. Any purchase includes one commemorative glass per customer.

In addition to great local beer, the festival will also provide great local food and entertainment. The tavern said it will feature four food trucks and music by the band Subterranean that evening.

“Sub T is an incredible local band whose ‘improvisational rock’ sound has been pleasing crowds for many years in the area,” Johnson said. “And who doesn’t love a ton of gourmet street food options to paired with their craft beer?!”

The festival takes place on September 18th from 5-9 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found here.