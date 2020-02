FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - Academy Award winners, Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert, were back in the Miami Valley on Thursday to teach the next generation of filmmakers just days after winning an Oscar for their documentary, "American Factory."

Reichert and Bognar are both former former professors at Wright State University, Bognar is also an alumni, and spent Thursday afternoon talking to students about their experience as filmmakers and hoped from their testimony, that students learned the importance of hard work and community.