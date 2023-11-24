DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four days after a gunman wounded four customers before fatally turning the weapon on himself, a Walmart in Beavercreek has re-opened its doors to the public at 6 a.m. Friday.

A statement from Walmart public relations said store associates’ overwhelming feedback was to reopen as soon as possible.

The store was rocked Monday, Nov. 20, when Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, entered the store at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. with a .45 caliber long-gun. He shot four customers — three females and one male — before shooting and killing himself.

After investigating Jones’ residence, the FBI said the shooting could have been “partially inspired” by racial extremist ideology. Two of the injured women were Black.

“Based on evidence collected, including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin

Charles Jones, the attack may have been at least partially inspired by Racially Motivated

Violent Extremist (RMVE) ideology,” a release from the FBI said.

After John Crawford was fatally shot in 2014 by police at the same Walmart while carrying what turned out to be a pellet gun he picked up in the store, the retailer reopened before noon the next day.