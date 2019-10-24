Beavercreek Twp. fire department puts first funding request in decade on ballot

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – On the ballot in Beavercreek is a multi-million dollar funding request from the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

Issue #6 is the first funding request from the department since 2009. The 10-year funding plan expires in 2019.

The fire department’s request would use the $3.5 million raised by the levy to build two new fire stations, one by the fairgrounds and one near the airport. It would also replace all self-contained breathing apparatus, replace four fire engines, replace one ladder truck and replace five medics. This would all help the department with its commitment to maintain a professional level of service.

“It’s not just a community thing that is involved when you are trying to pass a fire levy or EMS levy, you’re really trying to improve not only your community but your neighbor’s community,” explained Nick Magoteaux, a former firefighter and current co-executive director of Dayton-based organization Brothers Helping Brothers.

The new 10 year plan would start in 2020.

