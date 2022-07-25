BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek will put levies impacting streets and police on the ballot this November.

The Beavercreek City Council voted during a meeting Monday to place a 2.15 mills street levy and a 2.5 mills police levy on the ballot this fall. The levies are to “maintain and increase” the service levels for both areas, according to a release.

“Our city’s expenses are outpacing revenue which is why the city is proposing these levies,” said Mayor Bob Stone. “Placing these levies on the November ballot empowers city residents to help determine the funding and service levels of Beavercreek’s streets and police department. Beavercreek residents made it clear to council in May they did not want an income tax; therefore, we are presenting these levies to our citizens for consideration.”

Funds generated by the street levy will be used to hire five additional employees. If approved, it will raise property taxes beginning in 2023 by $75.25 per $100,000 of appraised value. Police levy funds will be used to hire five more police officers, purchase and maintain equipment and provide “additional funding for long-term capital for a facility.” If it’s approved, it would raise property taxes beginning in 2023 by $87.50 per $100,000 of appraised value.

The last time a levy passed for police funding was in 2014. Voters last approved a street levy in 2016.

“With the significant growth that has occurred in the city over the last several years and the demand for services increasing, the city’s public service division and police department needs additional employees in order to maintain and improve service levels,” said City Manager Pete Landrum.