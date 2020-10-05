Beavercreek Senior Center reopens for first time since pandemic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Senior Center reopened its doors to members Monday for the first time since the pandemic started.

“The Beavercreek Senior Center is truly a special place. A lot of our members are more like friends, and really more like family,” states Erin Harris, the Recreation Program Supervisor. “When we shut down, it was kind of like we were shutting down our second home.”

After a nearly 6 month closure, some 1,500 active members can start using the facility again with some noticeable changes.

“Almost everything has an attendance limit and a lower attendance limit than it used to have,” describes Harris.

Before coming to the center, members will have to make an appointment. Upon arrival, they will be required to wear a face mask, get a temperature check, and answer some screening questions.

“We provide a lot of fitness opportunities as well as socialization opportunities. We are so excited to get back to those,” smiles Harris.

Usually welcoming between 200 and 400 members a day, the center predicts that number will be around 100.

Plexiglass has been put up in some areas, and other areas remain closed. Spaces are cleaned and disinfected in between every activity, with extra sanitizing in high-touch areas. The whole building gets a deep clean overnight.

“As we get older, some of those people are at the most high risk for COVID-19. We want to make sure we’re doing everything possible to not spread any sort of communicable diseases but in particular COVID-19,” states Harris.

The facility is open with limited hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Beavercreek Senior Center is located in the Lofino Plaza at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road.