Beavercreek schools helping displaced families during new school year

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – As Beavercreek students went back to the classrooms for the first school day of the 2019-2020 school year, there were some changes.

It was the first year the district’s new cost-effective bell schedule was adopted.

Each school will now meet for six hours and 45 minutes to optimize bus transportation.

Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten said that could come in handy this year as they are using their buses to transport children to Beavercreek City Schools who were displaced during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

On Wednesday, he said the first day of the new school year went off without a hitch.

“I think kids are excited to be back among their friends, especially those kids who are displaced, who may have grown up and got on the bus with their neighbors and now that neighborhood is gone,” said Otten.

Otten said many families were impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes, with 55 actually getting displaced.

“The majority of those 55 are returning here to Beavercreek, so we’ve rerouted them,” said Otten. “We’re picking them up on school buses to try and get them back in the schools they were in last year.”

But Otten said getting them back to their original school to see their friends is just one aspect of how the district is helping these kids out.

Thanks to a donation from Be Hope Church, they are providing support for these families in a unique way.

“We’ve hired a part-time counselor with that donation, and that counselor is solely working with those families and kids that were impacted by the tornadoes,” said Otten.

