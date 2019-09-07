Beavercreek popcorn festival underway

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek’s annual popcorn festival is happening this weekend. 

It includes more than 300 booths, and lots of food that’s made with popcorn. It all happens on Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek. There are also crafts booths. 

It runs until 8 p.m. Saturday night, then continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

