DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A friendly competition between Beavercreek Police and Fire has resulted in more than 80 blood donations for those in need.

Beavercreek Police emerged victorious in the Community Blood Center’s eighth annual “Beavercreek Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” by recruiting the most blood donors on Oct. 24.

(Photos courtesy of Community Blood Center)

The event, held at Peace Lutheran Church, is described as an annual competition among local first responders to see who can recruit the most donors.

Everyone who registered to donate could vote for the Beavercreek Police Department or the Beavercreek Township Fire Department.

The blood drive totaled 89 donors. Beavercreek Police received 48 votes, while the Beavercreek Township Fire Department had 30, according to an Oct. 24 release.

“Our hearts are so grateful to see how many people came out to donate and to see what a blessing this is,” Beavercreek Township Road Dept. Administrative Professional Tori King, who coordinated the blood drive as a volunteer with the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Auxiliary, said.

With back-to-back winning votes, the police have tied the series at four wins apiece.