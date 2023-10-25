GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted on multiple counts of Endangering Children.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, John Cantrell, 37, received a prison sentence of 8 to 12 years. Cantrell was convicted on four counts of felony Endangering Children on Aug. 29, along with Tchanavian Cantrell.

The conviction and sentence are in relation to disciplinary actions by four adults to a 12-year-old girl in Oct. 2021 inside their Beavercreek home. The discipline included repeatedly striking her and pouring isopropyl alcohol into the open wounds to cause more pain.

According to evidence from the trial, the minor went to school on Oct. 19, 2021 and fled into the surrounding wooded area when Tchanavian Cantrell reportedly arrived to collect her. The child shared the abusive conditions with police when they found her, which prompted officials to arrest all four adults on Oct. 21, 2021.

“This was not discipline, but the torture of a child that is deserving of the maximum sentence permitted by law. I am thankful for Judge Tornichio’s thoughtful consideration of the facts of this case and am grateful that he imposed a sentence of 8 to 12 years. It is my hope that this sentence will further assist the victim as she continues to recover and move on from this horrific event.” said David D. Hayes, Greene County Prosecutor.

Tchanavian Cantrell and a third adult, Tammara Moreland, are scheduled to return to court in the coming weeks.