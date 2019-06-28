Beavercreek hosts Parent’s Night Out for tornado impacted families

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio(WDTN)- Friday night, Beavercreek parents hosted a Parent’s Night Out to help families de-stress. The Memorial Day tornado outbreak has taken a toll on families.

Families impacted by the tornado were invited to bring their children to Shaw Elementary School. It was an opportunity for parents to have a night alone, do errands or tornado related cleanup. Children were provided with activities, play time and food for free.

Another Parent’s Night Out is scheduled for Saturday, July 20th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shaw Elementary School.

A “Fill the Bus and Backpack” initiative is also happening. Through August 1, school supplies for tornado impacted students can be dropped off at 1258 Hickory Drive in Beavercreek. August 2 and 3, they can be dropped off at Shaw and Main Elementary from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..