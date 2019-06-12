Beavercreek football team raises money for tornado victims

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek High School football team is raising money for tornado relief.

The team gathered at Wandering Griffin to hold a fundraiser for two players and their families who lost their homes in the storms.

50 percent of drink proceeds will benefit storm victims. It’s part of a weekly effort by the team to raise money and awareness for social issues in their community.

“It makes me feel a lot better about myself to help the community, let alone your football friends,” says player Aiden Whitehead. “Either way, it feels nice to help your community, but when you know them and you’re on the field with them every night, it feels a lot better.”