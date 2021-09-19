Beavercreek cancer survivor runs 100+ miles to raise money for Foodbank, NAACP. Here’s how he did it:

Randy Kreill was inspired to live healthier and run ultra-marathons in 2004 following a cancer diagnosis.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – In 2004, Beavercreek father, Randy Kreill, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer. He was 42-years old at the time and was determined to take his health into his own hands.

“Instead of being fearful of something I didn’t want, I flipped to complete focus of something I did want, which was positive,” he explained.

Kreill discovered and read “Born to Run” a book detailing how the Tarahumara Indians used a plant-based diet and barefoot running based lifestyle to stay healthy and whole.

Over the last decade, Kreill has changed his lifestyle and started running “ultra-marathons.” Ultra-marathons are any distance farther than 31 miles and he has run more than 71 in the last ten years. Some of these marathons were more than 100 miles long.

Kreill credits his positive thinking, plant-based diet and minimalist “barefoot-inspired” sandals for his success.

In 2020, two global events sparked him to take his running to the next level.

When the coronavirus pandemic first began, Kriell says he saw so many people in his community in need.

“So many people were out of work, people were going hungry…so I thought maybe I could do my 100 mile run and raise money for the Foodbank here in Dayton,” he said.

This first attempt, he ran from Beavercreek to Loveland Ohio and back…more than 100 miles in total. He raised more than $1500.

Then, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests and rallies, he was inspired by his daughters to run another race. This time, he ran from Beavercreek to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. He again raised more than $1500 to donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Through his racing and humanitarianism, Kriell continues to heal his body from cancer. He says he feels in great shape and wants to continue running for many years to come. He also hopes to inspire others to adapt healthy lifestyles and live well.

“I hope it never ends, in terms of being able to take on those adventures and asking my body to do crazy things,” he said.

