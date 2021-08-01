Beautiful today with a slight chance of a shower or storm

Clear skies this morning gives way to scattered clouds this afternoon and a slight chance of a shower or storm. A weakening cool front may trigger the shower or storm activity today. Lower humidity advects into the area tonight and for much of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower or storm. High 80

TONIGHT: Cooler and less humid under mainly clear skies. Low 57

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, less humid. Beautiful day! High 78

We have a gradual warming trend this week. Little if any rain is expected this week. Highs warm to the mid to upper 80s by next weekend.

