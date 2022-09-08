We’ve made it two in a row! Can we make it three? Yes! Another dry day with more sun and more comfy conditions as we end this shortened work week on Friday. But be sure to soak it all in because this weekend we’ll be soaking in a different way.

Plenty of Gulf moisture along with an approaching low-pressure system and cold from the northwest will spell rain for the Miami Valley. While we’ll be able to salvage a good chunk of Saturday with only scattered showers starting to arrive by mid to late afternoon, Sunday is looking quite wet.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and comfortably cool. Low 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer, but continued pleasant. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, but staying dry. Now so cool. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by mid to late afternoon. High 81

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78

Scattered rain showers will extend into the first couple days of next week and it will feel very Fall-like as highs on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to reach the lower 70s.