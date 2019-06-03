Batteries, toiletries among items most in need by tornado victims

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – As the long recovery process continues following last week’s tornadoes, donations are still pouring in from community members.

Food and water are continually in demand, but some survivors have told 2 NEWS other supplies like batteries, flashlights and toiletries are most in need.

Many residents at the Rivers Edge Apartments in Harrison Township told 2 NEWS on Sunday that they’re grateful to be safe and sound after last week’s tornadoes.

“My whole sister’s room – she has a skylight – the ceiling is completely gone,” said Errin Moore, who also lives at the complex. “It came from the backside, so the whole kitchen is gone.”

Volunteers have set up a donation distribution site for the community under tents in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive.

Some of the volunteers include residents in the Rivers Edge Apartments who have lost their homes.

“It means that I’m touching somebody’s life,” said Alexandria Hudson, one of the volunteers. “Somebody who probably is worse off than me. Thankfully I have someplace to go, but there’s people out here that don’t have anywhere to go.”

Hudson said she and her 5-year-old daughter have been staying at hotels and family members’ houses since their building was condemned.

“Because of the water damage, I lost some clothes, which really isn’t important,” Hudson said. “As long as I have my life, everything is good, and my daughter’s life.”

Volunteers at the apartment complex told 2 NEWS they particularly need items like pet food, baby supplies, paper goods and toiletries.

They also need items like batteries, flashlights and ice since they’re not expecting the power to come back on for a while, said Jashara Jenkins, a volunteer and resident.

“A lot of more styrofoam coolers and ice just so people can keep food fresh for the week or the day,” she said.

For the children who live in the community, they are also seeking toys.

“So many kids have lost everything, so they really don’t have many toys,” said Neah Rainey, a volunteer.

The volunteers are also trying to raise money to get a storage pod to hold the donated supplies, Hudson said.

Donations for residents may be dropped off during the day at the tents set up in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive, Jenkins said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.