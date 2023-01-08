Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Real Christmas trees can be the cause of house fires, and expensive damages that leave a negative reminder for the holiday season and officials say though the tree is a great symbol for the holidays, it should be removed.

Real trees can dry out and make them more combustible. and as the holiday season comes to an end, people are less likely to water their trees… making them even more of a concern, according to Huber Heights Fire Battalion Chief, Kenneth Stiefel.

“It’ll light your couch on fire, your drapes and will start a fire that is usually not able to be controlled by a homeowner, you’ll have to evacuate and you’ll have to call 911. It creates conditions that allow a fire to get advanced,” Stiefel tells 2 NEWS.

Extension cords, the use of generators indoors, and space heaters can also be a cause of house fires during the winter, but the best thing to be safe during this season is to educate yourself on how to protect you and your family.

Some places around the Miami Valley that you can drop your tree off are:

Eastwood MetroPark until Jan. 15.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Caesar Creek until Jan. 14

Huber Heights residents can get free tree pick up through Republic Services until Jan. 14.

Yard waste on Wildcat Road this Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.