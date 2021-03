A job fair is happening Monday in Dayton and Springfield.

BarryStaff will hold a “Think Spring” job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office locations in Dayton and Springfield. BarryStaff is looking to fill more than 100 openings for clerical and industrial workers.

Candidates are free to bring resumes, but they are not required.

The Dayton office is located at 230 Webster Street. The Springfield office is located at 1992 North Bechtle Ave.