Bakery donates 2,000 loaves of bread to Dayton FoodBank in time for holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season, it’s how a Midwestern-based bakery is giving back on this Giving Tuesday.

On December 3, Aunt Millie’s bakery donated 2,000 loaves of bread to the FoodBank which Lee Truesdale, the FoodBank’s Chief Development Officer, said will go a long way for many families who are still struggling after an extremely difficult year.

“Bread is something that anyone can prepare, you can make a peanut butter and jelly, a warm grilled cheese sandwich, it doesn’t take a lot of excess stuff to create a really nice and wholesome meal for your family and your children,” said Truesdale.

Pat Miller, the Director of Ohio sales for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries told 2NEWS the company makes it a point to ensure everyone has enough to eat during the holiday season.

“It’s a challenge to other manufacturers and companies to just reach out and help area food banks, to just take a heart for the under-privileged and just make a difference in people’s lives,” said Miller.

This year, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries is donating 50,000 loaves of bread to different food pantries across the Midwest and it marks over 570,000 that they’ve given out over the past decade.

Truesdale said this kind of support is critical for helping families while they are struggling to make ends meet, many who are still rebuilding after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We have folks who are paying high interest deductibles to replace their roof, people who maybe even lost their car in the storm,” said Truesdale. “And it was really hot for a long time then it got really cold, so heating and cooling bills really dip into people’s budget and what they’re able to spend on food.”

The bread will be provided by the FoodBank to families in need in time for Christmas.

Aunt Millie’s Bakeries is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1901 but has three bakeries in Michigan, one in Indiana and one in Ohio.