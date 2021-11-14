FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WJW) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns (5-5) with no hope of beating the New England Patriots (6-4).

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too. The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns also lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

As far as injuries are concerned, CB Troy Hill was wheeled off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter after being hurt on Jakobi Meyers’ TD catch. The team said he had movement in his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. WR Anthony Schwartz and CB A.J. Green both sustained concussions in the third quarter and didn’t return.

New England won 45-7.