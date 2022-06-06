HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has reduced the $5 million bail set for a man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store following an attempted theft.

The judge on Friday set bail at $900,000 for 32-year-old Anthony Freeman Brown of Hamilton in the May 26 shooting at the Fairfield Township store.

Brown is seeking to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, and a July 26 date has been set to hear that motion.

Authorities allege that two shoppers tried to stop him from stealing items from the electronics department, and he shot one to death and seriously wounded an employee.